Transcanada (TRP) Shareholder Hightower Advisors Lifted Its Holding by $653,444; As U S Physical Therapy (USPH) Valuation Rose, Cadence Capital Management Increased Its Holding

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 43.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 14,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,117 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 34,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.84. About 615,462 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SEES NMML DECISION IN NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS; 11/05/2018 – TransCanada withdraws proposal for program for Marketlink oil pipeline; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – UNIT FILED APPLICATION WITH NATIONAL ENERGY BOARD FOR APPROVAL OF NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT WITH CUSTOMERS, OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES; 14/03/2018 – TransCanada Places Cameron Access Project in Service; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – INCREASE IN OVERALL COMPARABLE EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 INCREASED DUE TO HIGHER VOLUMES ON KEYSTONE PIPELINE SYSTEM, AMONG OTHERS; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON CLOSED ON MARCH 15 AND WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED, WITH AVERAGE AWARDED CONTRACT TERM OF ABOUT 22 YRS; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD WILL WORK WITH ITS SHIPPERS TO ADDRESS REQUIREMENTS PROVIDED BY NEB; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS TO FINALIZE FORCE MAJEURE AGREEMENTS WITH CFE ON MEXICO PIPELINES IN ‘NEXT FEW MONTHS’ -CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Chips Away at Alberta Natural Gas Pipeline Shortage

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in U S Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) by 104.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 13,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,176 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 13,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in U S Physical Therapy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $125.02. About 52,351 shares traded. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 27.94% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.51% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q EPS 27c; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Acquired Majority Interest in Provider of Industrial Injury Prevention Services; 09/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 23C/SHR FROM 20C; 08/03/2018 US Physical Therapy 4Q Rev $109.2M; 04/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference May 10; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS COMPANY’S DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATING RESULTS FOR YEAR 2017 TO BE $2.34 TO $2.44 IN; 08/05/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q Rev $108.3M; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Reports Year-End 2017 Earnings

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $152,649 activity. 500 shares were bought by Gilmartin Kathleen A, worth $52,585.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 74,900 shares to 132,414 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 13,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,403 shares, and cut its stake in Turning Pt Brands Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold USPH shares while 55 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 12.57 million shares or 2.40% less from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Com invested in 518,687 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 6,687 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc owns 2,501 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Us Bank De accumulated 13,585 shares. Riverbridge Prns Lc invested in 0.82% or 401,356 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 0.01% invested in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 4,354 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Everence Management Incorporated reported 0.04% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 488,333 shares. 19,090 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md stated it has 1.05M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amer Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 9,446 shares.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 11,896 shares to 36,365 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 30,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,376 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS).