Transcanada (TRP) Shareholder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Increased Its Position by $484,000; Eaton Vance Management Trimmed Holding in Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) by $4.15 Million

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 66,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 502,175 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.23 million, down from 569,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.25. About 56,464 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 629,050 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.25 million, up from 618,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 105,888 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON CLOSED ON MARCH 15 AND WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED, WITH AVERAGE AWARDED CONTRACT TERM OF ABOUT 22 YRS; 13/04/2018 – TransCanada Launches Open Season for Marketlink; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Financial Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Rev C$3.42B; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS NO MATERIAL FINL IMPACT FROM PROPOSED TAX; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – CAMERON LNG EXPORT FACILITY IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND SCHEDULED TO GO INTO SERVICE AT END OF 2019; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Settlement Covers NGTL System Operating Costs Including Return on Equity and Depreciation; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA VP SAMANTHA STUART SPEAKS AT BNEF SUMMIT IN N.Y; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8,447 shares to 28,905 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) by 16,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income (JFR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TXRH shares while 86 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 61.99 million shares or 3.17% less from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 308,200 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Ltd holds 18,596 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt reported 15,249 shares stake. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 179,833 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). 670,553 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Mngmt. 71 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Company. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0.07% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 163 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 11,933 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Proshare Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 13,194 shares. Etrade Capital Limited Liability holds 4,502 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Lazard Asset Lc accumulated 0% or 27,004 shares. Pnc Financial Service Group Inc Inc owns 183,894 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $992,439 activity.

