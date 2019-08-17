Transcanada (TRP) Shareholder Bokf Increased Stake by $1.29 Million; Mai Wealth Advisors Holding in Boeing Company (BA) Decreased by $1.27 Million as Market Value Declined

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 3,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 54,125 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64 million, down from 57,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing Tops Airbus With $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 787s; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls 150 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 26/03/2018 – Ethiopian Airlines Launches Split Scimitar® Winglets in Northern Africa; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LISTED BOEING 787, AIRBUS A330NEO, A350 FOR CONSIDERATION IN TENDER PROCESS; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rolls-Royce triples capacity to fix Trent 1000 engines- FT; 20/05/2018 – Bangkok Air Talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes; 16/05/2018 – ALAFCO AVAIATION LEASE AND FINANCE – WINS AUCTION OFFERED BY POLAND’S LOT CO TO LEASE 6 B737-8MAX AIRCRAFTS FOR $731.4 MLN AS PER PRICES ANNOUNCED BY BOEING; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Net $2.48B; 23/03/2018 – End to Boeing trade case good news for aerospace: Bombardier; 16/04/2018 – CB Technologies, Inc. Receives Boeing Excellence in Advocacy Award

Bokf increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 1213.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 29,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 31,758 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 2,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $48.4. About 711,818 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS TO FINALIZE FORCE MAJEURE AGREEMENTS WITH CFE ON MEXICO PIPELINES IN ‘NEXT FEW MONTHS’ -CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit rises 14 pct; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades TransCanada, TCPL To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA SAYS ENERGY DISRUPTION TO SHIFT SPENDING; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q EPS C$0.83; 09/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Sundre Crossover Project in Service; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO – EXPECTS COMPARABLE EBITDA TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BILLION IN 2020 – CEO AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SEES A LOT OF DISRUPTION ACROSS ENERGY VALUE CHAIN; 03/05/2018 – U.S. lifts TransCanada Keystone oil pipeline pressure restrictions

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,019 were reported by Farmers Tru. Community Tru & Invest Com invested in 2.23% or 47,492 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl invested in 1.01M shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 3,015 shares. Blume Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 100 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 14,641 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. Edgemoor Investment Advsr holds 52,206 shares. Illinois-based Front Barnett Assocs Limited Co has invested 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Polaris Greystone Finance Gru Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 9,630 shares. 8,952 were accumulated by Archford Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. 902 are owned by Finance Consulate Inc. Bp Public Limited holds 40,000 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Plancorp Limited owns 34,439 shares or 4.98% of their US portfolio. Paragon Cap Management Ltd stated it has 2,023 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 2.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11,900 shares to 134,197 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 388,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Twists And Turns: This Week’s Wild Ride Swings Through U.K., Italy, China – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Multi-Billion Charge Sends Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canada: Not Enough Pipelines, But A Lot To Like For Midstream Investing – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TC Energy declares quarterly dividends Toronto Stock Exchange:TRP – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Attention Boomers: 3 Stocks to Boost Your Pension Income – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TC Energy reaches agreement to sell Ontario natural gas-fired power plants for $2.87 billion – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Columbia Midstream Group, LLC – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 9,283 shares to 485,796 shares, valued at $92.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 3,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,490 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).