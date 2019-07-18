Transcanada (TRP) Market Value Rose While Viking Fund Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Selkirk Management Has Trimmed Charter Communication (CHTR) Holding by $1.83 Million as Share Value Rose

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 69.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 124,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 179,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 423,455 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces Successful Completion of NGTL Export Capacity Open Season; 03/05/2018 – REMAINING PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSCANADA’S KEYSTONE OIL PIPELINE LIFTED ON MAY 1 BY PHMSA – SPOKESMAN; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REVIEWING DETAILS OF FERC ACTIONS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Rev C$3.42B; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA COMPLETES NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Encompasses Jan 1, 2018-Dec 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Financial Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA TO INVEST IN OIL & GAS LINES OVER DECADE

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $415.42. About 357,067 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 38.25% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 25/05/2018 – MISC CHARTER PERIOD FOR PETROBRAS IS FOR 10 YEARS STARTING 2020; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Columbia Heights council kicks mayoral term issue back to Charter Commission; 30/04/2018 – CHARTER HALL SEES FY18 DISTRIBUTION RATIO WITHIN 85%-95% RANGE; 09/04/2018 – OTTING: OCC TO DECIDE FINTECH CHARTER STANCE IN 60-90 DAYS; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Charter bus was four feet taller than overpass it slammed into; 27/04/2018 – CHARTER: SUBSCRIBER LOSSES DUE TO CUSTOMER SERVICE CHANGES; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 13, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Charter Court Financial Services 1Q Loan Book Grows 28%; 05/03/2018 – Charter Communications (CHTR) Climbs to Session High Amid Chatter; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$18,000 PER DAY FOR MINIMUM 20 MONTHS TO MAXIMUM 22 MONTHS

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 14,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. TRP’s profit will be $684.23M for 17.02 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by TC Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.50% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.83 earnings per share, up 59.13% or $0.68 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $408.84 million for 56.75 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.86% EPS growth.

