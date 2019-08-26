Transcanada (TRP) Market Value Rose While Cushing Asset Management LP Upped Holding by $1.65 Million; Voya Investment Management Has Increased Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 32.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 37,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 151,690 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, up from 114,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 1.16M shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Encompasses Jan 1, 2018-Dec 31, 2019; 09/03/2018 NTV News: #BREAKING: The Neb. Supreme Court has sided with TransCanada in a lawsuit filed by landowners; 20/04/2018 – TransCanada files for new short-term committed rates for MarketLink shippers; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NEB ALSO PROVIDED GUIDANCE ON TOLLING PRINCIPLES TO BE APPLIED TO PROJECT; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA COMPLETES NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit rises 14 pct; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Transcanada’s Rating Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms A3 Rating; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Financial Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 03/05/2018 – TransCanada to Begin Montana Brush Clearing for Keystone in Fall; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS LNG CANADA PROJECT LOOKING VERY POSITIVE, STILL SEES FID IN FALL

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 26,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 240,335 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.34 million, up from 213,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 1.40M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,384 shares to 89,637 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 152,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,917 shares, and cut its stake in Sanfilippo John B & Son Inc (NASDAQ:JBSS).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 147,343 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.09% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 182,871 shares. Hl Ser Limited Liability invested 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Endurant Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 60,075 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited reported 0.17% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 164,798 shares. 44,350 were accumulated by Gamco Et Al. Archon Prtn Ltd Co owns 72,000 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 10,400 shares. Ajo LP invested in 340,461 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.13% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 919,122 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.11% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Woodmont Counsel Ltd invested in 1.47% or 43,313 shares. Kepos Capital Lp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 18,786 shares. Partner Inv LP holds 5,736 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 9,536 shares to 12,539 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) by 428,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 975,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc.

