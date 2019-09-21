Transcanada (TRP) Market Value Rose While Brookfield Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $96.35 Million; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) (EDU) Shareholder Citigroup Has Lowered Its Position

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) (EDU) by 86.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 62,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 9,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $927,000, down from 71,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $111.39. About 937,913 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 90.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 1.97M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 206,605 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.23 million, down from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $51.7. About 1.17 million shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS PRESSURE RESTRICTION ON ITS KEYSTONE PIPELINE HAS NOT HAD MATERIAL IMPACT ON EARNINGS; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD WILL WORK WITH ITS SHIPPERS TO ADDRESS REQUIREMENTS PROVIDED BY NEB; 02/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NORTHWEST MAINLINE LOOP-BOUNDARY LAKE PIPELINE HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO – EXPECTS COMPARABLE EBITDA TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BILLION IN 2020 – CEO AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS IT’S LOOKING `VERY POSITIVE’ FOR LNG CANADA; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NGTL ANTICIPATES AN EXPANSION INVESTMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit beats, Keystone running near normal throughput; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS COMPANY CONSIDERING JV PARTNERS FOR COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE PROJECT -CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SEES NMML DECISION IN NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nebraska Supreme Court Affirms Keystone XL route approval – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Judge holds up Columbia Gas pipeline land condemnation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Retirees: Give Your Pension a Boost With These 3 Passive-Income Plays – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Vital Facts About High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Every Investor Should Know – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Policy Market – Things Calm Down On Tariff Front – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 23,017 shares to 58,017 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 751,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

Analysts await TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. TRP’s profit will be $671.17M for 17.95 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by TC Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “These are the Chinese stocks analysts say you should buy – MarketWatch” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chris Davis Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Based On Its ROE, Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “New Oriental Education’s Enrollment Booms Artificially, but It Still Has a Solid Quarter – Motley Fool” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 3,995 shares to 28,166 shares, valued at $23.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 287,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 578,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).