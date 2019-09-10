Transcanada (TRP) Market Valuation Rose While Salient Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Position; Fidus Invt (FDUS) Shareholder Stepstone Group LP Has Decreased Its Stake

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 57,881 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 78,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 2.75M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.68M, up from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 1.65 million shares traded or 25.70% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 11/05/2018 – TransCanada withdraws proposal for program for Marketlink oil pipeline; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT MAJOR CHANGE IN THROUGHPUT ON KEYSTONE ONCE PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS REMOVED -CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS $8 BLN COST FOR KEYSTONE XL IS STILL VALID; 30/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA: PROJECT REPRESENTS AN INVESTMENT OF ABOUT C$100M; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA VP SAMANTHA STUART SPEAKS AT BNEF SUMMIT IN N.Y; 22/03/2018 – PETRONAS SAYS ITS CANADIAN UNIT PROGRESS ENERGY IS ONE OF ELEVEN SHIPPERS INVOLVED IN APPLICATION FOR NORTH MONTNEY MAINLINE EXTENSION PIPELINE PROPOSED BY TRANSCANADA; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS IT’S LOOKING `VERY POSITIVE’ FOR LNG CANADA; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades TransCanada, TCPL To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 146,083 shares to 2.69 million shares, valued at $184.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 253,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $102,716 activity. Shares for $44,378 were bought by Sherard Shelby E on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gru Pcl has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr Inc has invested 0.04% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Citigroup owns 2,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Group has 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 21,035 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Blackrock owns 115,327 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 35,740 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 300 shares. Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Moreover, One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Barclays Public Limited accumulated 92 shares or 0% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc accumulated 14,410 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nordea accumulated 1,286 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 19.35% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.31 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.32 million for 10.01 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.