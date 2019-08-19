Transcanada (TRP) Market Valuation Rose While Harvest Fund Advisors Has Boosted by $60.66 Million Its Position; Office Depot (ODP) Holder Aristotle Fund LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $5.98 Million as Share Value Declined

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, down from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $824.88M market cap company. The stock increased 4.86% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.51. About 4.96 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot: Outlook to 2020 Sees Services Rev Growing to About 20% of Total Sales; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 109.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 2.64M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.61 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.61. About 654,920 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REPORTS REV REQUIREMENT SETTLEMENT WITH NGTL SYSTEM; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Financial Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT MAJOR CHANGE IN THROUGHPUT ON KEYSTONE ONCE PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS REMOVED -CONFERENCE CALL; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 13, 2018 AND WILL CLOSE AT 12 P.M. MT ON MAY 7, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal on Climate Change Reporting in TransCanada Corporation; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS NO MATERIAL FINL IMPACT FROM PROPOSED TAX; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REPORTS 2018-2019 REV. REQUIREMENT SETTLEMENT WITH; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP EXECUTIVE SAYS EXPECTS KEYSTONE XL RETURNS TO BE CONSISTENT WITH RETURNS ON SIMILAR PROJECTS; 16/05/2018 – Alberta Investment Adds Tal Education, Cuts TransCanada: 13F; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Rev C$3.42B

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 61,951 shares to 3.90 million shares, valued at $137.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 6.52 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Crossamerica Partners Lp (NYSE:CAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,390 are held by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.08% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Savant Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 11,580 shares. Sei Investments reported 268,807 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 71,507 shares. Element Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 61,829 shares. Cipher LP reported 110,716 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc holds 0.01% or 26,825 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% or 13.12 million shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Comerica Fincl Bank reported 0.01% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 500 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd reported 377,488 shares. M Hldgs Securities, a Oregon-based fund reported 50,249 shares.