Transcanada (TRP) Market Valuation Rose While Clark Capital Management Group Has Raised Holding; Golden Gate Private Equity Lowered Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Position by $3.11 Million; Stock Rose

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 78,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 164,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 867,043 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 42C; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWN ON PRO-RATA BASIS, IF DIVESTITURES ARE NEEDED FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M; 19/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS ON ACQUISIT; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL,: SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 23,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 361,139 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, up from 337,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $48.4. About 711,818 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 03/05/2018 – TransCanada to start work on Keystone XL in Montana in fall 2018 -letter; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Fincl Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 02/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NORTHWEST MAINLINE LOOP-BOUNDARY LAKE PIPELINE HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Transcanada Pipelines $Benchmark; 10Y, 20Y, 30Y; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS C$0.98, EST. C$0.85; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – ANNOUNCED ITS CAMERON ACCESS PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SEES A LOT OF DISRUPTION ACROSS ENERGY VALUE CHAIN; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q REV. C$3.42B, EST. C$3.21B; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS KEYSTONE XL CAPACITY AVAILABLE FOR LONG-TERM CONTRACTS NEARLY FULLY UTILIZED

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.73M for 12.71 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

