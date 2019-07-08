Transcanada (TRP) Holder Sir Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Partners Group Holding Ag Stake in American Tower (AMT) Has Decreased by $2.03 Million as Stock Rose

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 49,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 394,901 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.75 million, down from 444,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.51. About 343,038 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS COMPANY CONSIDERING JV PARTNERS FOR COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE PROJECT -CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP EXECUTIVE SAYS EXPECTS KEYSTONE XL RETURNS TO BE CONSISTENT WITH RETURNS ON SIMILAR PROJECTS; 13/04/2018 – TransCanada Launches Open Season for Marketlink; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Transcanada Pipelines $Benchmark; 10Y, 20Y, 30Y; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA SAYS ENERGY DISRUPTION TO SHIFT SPENDING; 03/05/2018 – TransCanada to Begin Montana Brush Clearing for Keystone in Fall; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT FIXES OPERATING, MAINTENANCE AND ADMINISTRATION COSTS AT $225 MLN FOR 2018 AND $230 MLN FOR 2019; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REVIEWING DETAILS OF FERC ACTIONS

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 10,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,060 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39 million, down from 154,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $209.34. About 569,802 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TC Energy finishes Texas-Mexico gas export line – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TransCanada Generates Record Earnings in Q1 – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “President Trump affirms support for Keystone XL project – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TransCanada Is A True Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Analysts await TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. TRP’s profit will be $693.59M for 16.73 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by TC Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.50% negative EPS growth.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keane Group Inc by 60,800 shares to 92,900 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 388,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.67 million activity. 51,203 American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares with value of $8.45M were sold by Bartlett Thomas A. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Tuesday, January 22.

