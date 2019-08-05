Transcanada (TRP) Holder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Its Position by $62.13 Million as Share Value Rose; As Intuit (INTU) Stock Price Rose, Fundsmith Llp Has Raised Holding by $24.31 Million

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 96.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 2.87 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.04 million, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.1. About 320,803 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – INCREASE IN OVERALL COMPARABLE EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 INCREASED DUE TO HIGHER VOLUMES ON KEYSTONE PIPELINE SYSTEM, AMONG OTHERS; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Fincl Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – CONTINUE TO ADVANCE MORE THAN $20 BLN OF MEDIUM TO LONGER-TERM PROJECTS INCLUDING KEYSTONE XL, COASTAL GASLINK; 14/03/2018 – TransCanada Places Cameron Access Project in Service; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit beats, Keystone running near normal throughput; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS, EACH OF FOLLOWING 11 NOMINEES WERE ELECTED AS DIRECTORS OF TRANSCANADA; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT FIXES OPERATING, MAINTENANCE AND ADMINISTRATION COSTS AT $225 MLN FOR 2018 AND $230 MLN FOR 2019; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – ANNOUNCED ITS CAMERON ACCESS PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA: NEB RECOMMENDS C$1.4B NORTH MONTNEY VARIANCE; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q EPS C$0.83

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 93,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 4.48 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 billion, up from 4.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $268.11. About 473,549 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 301,081 shares to 451,622 shares, valued at $21.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 1.92M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.