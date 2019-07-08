Transcanada (TRP) Holder Franklin Resources Has Cut Stake by $9.56 Million; As Union Pacific (UNP) Shares Rose, Holder Wintergreen Advisers Decreased Position

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 217,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.17M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412.05M, down from 9.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.52. About 354,269 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA: NEB RECOMMENDS C$1.4B NORTH MONTNEY VARIANCE; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit beats, Keystone running near normal throughput; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD IS WORKING TO FINALIZE SCOPE OF EXPANSION FACILITIES TO MEET SERVICE REQUIREMENTS RESULTING FROM OPEN SEASON; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – CONTINUE TO ADVANCE MORE THAN $20 BLN OF MEDIUM TO LONGER-TERM PROJECTS INCLUDING KEYSTONE XL, COASTAL GASLINK; 16/05/2018 – Alberta Investment Adds Tal Education, Cuts TransCanada: 13F; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 17/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Fincl Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMP EBITDA C$2.07B, EST. C$2.02B; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA TRP.TO – IN ADDITION TO KEYSTONE XL, LOOKING TO INCREASE SYSTEM UTILIZATION BY CONNECTING MORE SUPPLY AND MORE MARKETS TO THE SYSTEM- CEO

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $169.75. About 1.21M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM

Analysts await TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. TRP’s profit will be $693.60M for 16.73 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by TC Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.50% negative EPS growth.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 5,590 shares to 289,453 shares, valued at $29.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 22,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivity Health Inc.

