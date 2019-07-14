Transcanada (TRP) Holder Cumberland Partners LTD Has Lowered Position; As Lazard LTD (LAZ) Market Value Declined, Southeastern Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 1.64M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.77M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.39M, up from 4.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $35.62. About 1.01 million shares traded or 11.58% up from the average. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 35.82% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 10/04/2018 – David Gibson Joins Lazard Asset Management as Managing Director; 30/04/2018 – LAZARD’S RAINE SAYS HEALTH NEEDS NEW PRICING MODELS COME TO MKT; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Mozambique state gas company hires Lazard to raise $2 bln- Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – Lazard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in DXP Enterprises; 10/04/2018 – LAZARD HIRES D.E. SHAW VETERAN GIBSON FOR HEDGE FUND STRATEGY; 20/03/2018 – LAZARD MD MICHELE LAMARCHE TELLS REPORTERS IN LONDON; 19/04/2018 – Congo Republic debt restructuring will not affect bondholders – PM; 20/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE RESTRUCTURING ADVISOR LAZARD SAYS THREE RESTRUCTURING OPTIONS ARE OPEN TO ALL EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL CREDITORS, THEY COULD COME IN DIFFERENT INSTRUMENTS SUCH EUROBONDS OR LOANS

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 29.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 20,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,644 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, down from 70,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 642,323 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON CLOSED ON MARCH 15 AND WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED, WITH AVERAGE AWARDED CONTRACT TERM OF ABOUT 22 YRS; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS TO FINALIZE FORCE MAJEURE AGREEMENTS WITH CFE ON MEXICO PIPELINES IN ‘NEXT FEW MONTHS’ -CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SETTLEMENT COVERS NGTL SYSTEM OPERATING COSTS INCLUDING RETURN ON EQUITY AND DEPRECIATION; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades TransCanada, TCPL To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS LNG CANADA PROJECT LOOKING VERY POSITIVE, STILL SEES FID IN FALL; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA COMPLETES NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS NO MATERIAL FINL IMPACT FROM PROPOSED TAX; 16/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION TO START ON TRANSCANADA’S TRP.TO COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE IN EARLY 2019, PENDING INVESTMENT DECISION ON LNG CANADA PROJECT- PROJECT PRESIDENT; 17/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TC Energy launches binding open season for the Keystone Pipeline System – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Battle for Barrels of Oil Flowing From the North Intensifies – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UGI Corporation’s Transformative Moves – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream Floats Higher In Light Action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mexican power utility to seeks arbitration over pipeline contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. TRP’s profit will be $685.16 million for 17.11 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by TC Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.50% negative EPS growth.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) by 32,695 shares to 945,450 shares, valued at $19.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 63,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.57% less from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Raymond James Na stated it has 8,626 shares. Advent Capital De owns 0.1% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 127,750 shares. Advsrs Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 2,599 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Llc invested in 0.09% or 44,036 shares. Nomura Holdings has 0% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 30,494 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Delaware accumulated 28,927 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Moreover, Quantbot Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 12,739 shares. Raymond James Serv Advisors Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 57,870 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 1.72M shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.14% or 304,500 shares. Sei has 0% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 494 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) or 200 shares. Lesa Sroufe & invested 2.77% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. by 1.54M shares to 12.35 million shares, valued at $383.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 205,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI).