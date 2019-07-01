Transcanada Corp. (TRP) Stock Value Rose While Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $6.81 Million; As Oracle Com (ORCL) Stock Price Rose, Stralem & Co Has Decreased Holding

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 12.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 19,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,030 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15 million, down from 152,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $57.83. About 12.02 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – JTB Corporation adopts Oracle Cloud for Its International Travel Processing System Infrastructure; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins round in long-running copyright fight with Google; 07/03/2018 – Oracle Elevator Announces New Technology Center; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns; 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp. (TRP) by 25.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 154,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 449,964 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.22 million, down from 604,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Transcanada Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 241,614 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICE AGREEMENTS OF CRUDE OIL ON MARKETLINK FROM CUSHING TO MARKETS IN U.S. GULF COAST; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Chips Away at Alberta Natural Gas Pipeline Shortage; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON CLOSED ON MARCH 15 AND WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED, WITH AVERAGE AWARDED CONTRACT TERM OF ABOUT 22 YRS; 30/04/2018 – TransCanada Releases 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018-2019 Revenue Requirement Settlement with NGTL System Shippers; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA TRP.TO – IN ADDITION TO KEYSTONE XL, LOOKING TO INCREASE SYSTEM UTILIZATION BY CONNECTING MORE SUPPLY AND MORE MARKETS TO THE SYSTEM- CEO; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMP EBITDA C$2.07B, EST. C$2.02B; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS KEYSTONE XL CAPACITY AVAILABLE FOR LONG-TERM CONTRACTS NEARLY FULLY UTILIZED; 09/03/2018 NTV News: #BREAKING: The Neb. Supreme Court has sided with TransCanada in a lawsuit filed by landowners; 03/05/2018 – U.S. lifts TransCanada Keystone oil pipeline pressure restrictions

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:SJR) by 1.15M shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $33.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 94,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).

Analysts await TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. TRP’s profit will be $693.59 million for 16.70 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by TC Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Just OK Is OK For MLPs – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mexican power utility to seeks arbitration over pipeline contract – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Baxter International Inc. (BAX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be a Big Winner – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.36 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Registered Invest Advisor has 28,298 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 114,775 shares. Huntington Bankshares owns 395,614 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Montag A & Associates has invested 0.18% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Us Bancshares De holds 0.26% or 1.68 million shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 112,214 shares. Ent Fincl has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sawgrass Asset Management stated it has 768,627 shares. Community National Bank Na stated it has 7,914 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Com invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Yhb Invest Inc stated it has 1.56% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). St Germain D J Company invested in 1.12% or 191,937 shares. Moreover, Everett Harris & Ca has 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has 0.35% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 288,012 shares. Washington Retail Bank, Washington-based fund reported 33,888 shares.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 15,690 shares to 161,037 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 6,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Oracle, Eldorado Gold, and Tilray Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: Revenue Acceleration Should Drive Outperformance – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Positive Vibe Ahead Of Fed Decision, And Facebook Creates Buzz With Cryptocurrency – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Oracle Data Cloud and Reddit Collaborate to Build Brand Safety Solution for Dynamic User-Generated Content – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.