Transcanada Corp. (TRP) Stock Price Rose While Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $6.81 Million; Pioneer Investment Management Trimmed Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Stake by $312,000

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 76.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 39,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The institutional investor held 12,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97,000, down from 51,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $509.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.91% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $2.25. About 5.72 million shares traded or 8.19% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL CEO SAYS DOWNWARD PRESSURES IN OVERALL GENERICS RETAIL MARKET APPEAR TO BE STABILIZING – CONF. CALL; 22/05/2018 – Insys Therapeutics Will Continue to Work With FDA to Discuss Path Forward for Buprenorphine Product; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO BEGIN LAUNCHING PRODUCTS, AFTER TRANSFER ACTIVITIES ARE COMPLETED, REGULATORY FILINGS MADE, ESTIMATED TO BE IN H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS, BUSINESS OF UNIT WINTAC; 13/04/2018 – Patient-Reported Outcomes Data on SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection to be Presented as Late-Breaker at American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) 49th Annual Conference; 16/04/2018 – Right On Brands (RTON) Forms Joint Venture To Launch ENDO Labs; 06/03/2018 FDA: Covidien LLC- Endo GIA” Radial Reload with Tri-Staple” Technology The Endo GIA radial reloads with Tri-Staple; 19/03/2018 – Endo International, Depomed and Mallinckrodt all fell on the news; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 26/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – UPON CLOSING, WINTAC BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF PAR FORMULATIONS PRIVATE LIMITED

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp. (TRP) by 25.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 154,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 449,964 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.22 million, down from 604,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Transcanada Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 1.23 million shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Transcanada Pipelines $Benchmark; 10Y, 20Y, 30Y; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – CONTINUE TO ADVANCE MORE THAN $20 BLN OF MEDIUM TO LONGER-TERM PROJECTS INCLUDING KEYSTONE XL, COASTAL GASLINK; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividends; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA VP SAMANTHA STUART SPEAKS AT BNEF SUMMIT IN N.Y; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS, EACH OF FOLLOWING 11 NOMINEES WERE ELECTED AS DIRECTORS OF TRANSCANADA; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICE AGREEMENTS OF CRUDE OIL ON MARKETLINK FROM CUSHING TO MARKETS IN U.S. GULF COAST; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS PRESSURE RESTRICTION ON ITS KEYSTONE PIPELINE HAS NOT HAD MATERIAL IMPACT ON EARNINGS; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Fixes Operating, Maintenance and Admin Costs at $225M for 2018 and $230M for 2019; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMP EBITDA C$2.07B, EST. C$2.02B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4.