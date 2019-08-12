Transcanada Corp. (TRP) Shareholder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Cut Holding; Bahl & Gaynor Continues to Hold Stake in Coca (KO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 131.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 915,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.55 million, up from 697,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 4.70M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp. (TRP) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 420,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 6.24 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280.33M, down from 6.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Transcanada Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.19. About 973,690 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Board of Director Election Results; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SUNDRE CROSSOVER PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN CENTRAL ALBERTA; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS C$0.98, EST. C$0.85; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA COMPLETES NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Fincl Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 03/05/2018 – TransCanada to Begin Montana Brush Clearing for Keystone in Fall; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – UNIT FILED APPLICATION WITH NATIONAL ENERGY BOARD FOR APPROVAL OF NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT WITH CUSTOMERS, OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES; 27/04/2018 – Keystone XL Stuck in Limbo as TransCanada Fights Legal Threats; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS IF LNG CANADA GOES AHEAD, MOST SPENDING ON COASTAL GAS LINK PIPELINE TO BE IN 2021, 2022; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Fixes Operating, Maintenance and Admin Costs at $225M for 2018 and $230M for 2019

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 132,275 shares to 215,350 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd reported 299,393 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Court Place Advisors Ltd Company invested in 0.49% or 25,979 shares. 37,243 were accumulated by Thompson Mgmt Inc. Gfs Advsr Lc owns 37,193 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 40,171 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 27,323 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 599 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Dakota Wealth Management owns 9,698 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated has 0.13% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 6.17 million shares. Regions Fincl Corporation stated it has 2.47M shares. Cypress Group reported 48,843 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Lc reported 0.17% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Com owns 0.48% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 41,545 shares. Rwwm owns 1.06M shares for 14.75% of their portfolio.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 28,367 shares to 2.15M shares, valued at $224.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 13,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,938 shares, and cut its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX).

