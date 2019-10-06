TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE)

This is a contrast between TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) and Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 1 0.00 27.29M -0.14 0.00 Noble Corporation plc 2 -0.18 224.56M -3.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. and Noble Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. and Noble Corporation plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 4,039,970,392.30% -72.5% -5.3% Noble Corporation plc 14,201,871,995.95% -19% -8.8%

Volatility & Risk

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s current beta is 1.13 and it happens to be 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Noble Corporation plc’s 2.48 beta is the reason why it is 148.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Noble Corporation plc is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Noble Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. and Noble Corporation plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Noble Corporation plc 2 1 0 2.33

Competitively the average price target of Noble Corporation plc is $1.75, which is potential 48.31% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19% of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.2% of Noble Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. About 18.5% of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Noble Corporation plc has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. -4.51% -5.98% -0.65% -42.56% -36.62% -29.31% Noble Corporation plc 6.7% 20.54% -12.55% -32.63% -61.55% -14.89%

For the past year Noble Corporation plc has weaker performance than TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.

Summary

Noble Corporation plc beats on 7 of the 11 factors TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.

TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had interests in 11 onshore and offshore exploration licenses and 25 onshore production leases covering an area of 395,000 net acres in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 165,000 net undeveloped acres in Bulgaria. TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in Addison, Texas.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. As of February 23, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 28 offshore drilling units consisted of 14 drill ships, and semisubmersibles and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.