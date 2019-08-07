TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) and Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) and Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 1 0.54 N/A -0.14 0.00 Enerplus Corporation 8 0.00 N/A 1.14 5.79

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. and Enerplus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 0.00% -72.5% -5.3% Enerplus Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 12%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.13 beta means TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s volatility is 13.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Enerplus Corporation’s 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. Its rival Enerplus Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Enerplus Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. and Enerplus Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 19% and 28.3% respectively. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 18.5%. Competitively, Enerplus Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. -4.51% -5.98% -0.65% -42.56% -36.62% -29.31% Enerplus Corporation 0.3% -11.02% -23.56% -25.45% -49.12% -14.69%

For the past year Enerplus Corporation has weaker performance than TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.

Summary

Enerplus Corporation beats TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had interests in 11 onshore and offshore exploration licenses and 25 onshore production leases covering an area of 395,000 net acres in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 165,000 net undeveloped acres in Bulgaria. TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in Addison, Texas.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 123.0 MMbbls of tight oil; 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.