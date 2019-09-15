Transamerica Financial Advisors Upped Fiserv (FISV) Holding; Service Intl (SCI) Shareholder Southeast Asset Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding as Shares Rose

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 24.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 13,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87M, down from 53,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 984,281 shares traded or 30.21% up from the average. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – WEI RAN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – Service Corporation International and the Archdiocese of New Orleans Announce New Funeral Home and Cemetery; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.58 BLN VS LOSS OF RMB16.11 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Rev $794.5M; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives ‘Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB42.92 BLN (REMOVES EXTRANEOUS WORDS “SEEKS TRADING…”); 10/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $381.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC) by 3,990 shares to 30,100 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Specialized Portfol (VIG) by 2,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold SCI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 150.73 million shares or 1.83% more from 148.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SCI’s profit will be $69.29 million for 31.95 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Service Corporation International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.15% negative EPS growth.

