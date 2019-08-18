Transamerica Financial Advisors Trimmed Fiserv (FISV) Position by $628,642; Shares Rose; Vmware (VMW) Holding Held by Marshall Wace Llp

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 169.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 32,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 52,477 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, up from 19,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $143.72. About 2.49 million shares traded or 81.15% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 04/05/2018 – Infinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-VMware Shareholder Jericho Slams Dell Technologies Deal Talks – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC lnfrastructures; 17/04/2018 – VMware Elevates the Hybrid Cloud Experience with New Releases of vSphere and vSAN; 05/03/2018 – VMware: Dell Would Create an ‘Albatross,’ Says GBH — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Icahn Stake in VMware Could Help Derail Dell Deal — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Dell Technologies Accelerates Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Portfolio Growth; Simplifies Path to VMware-based Clouds; 23/03/2018 – Dell is working with Bain & Company on an analysis of its valuation and synergies with VMware; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $107.26. About 5.04M shares traded or 3.89% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Services Inc has 0.01% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Strategic Advisors Lc reported 2,155 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp has 0.27% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Gam Holding Ag owns 6,545 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment invested 0.02% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Jennison Assoc Limited Company holds 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 11,254 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.03% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Nordea Inv Management reported 0.19% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,460 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm invested in 3.72% or 170,202 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Llc Delaware invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 20,498 shares. Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 11,100 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0.05% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 501,065 shares. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited has invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Geopark Ltd by 329,457 shares to 33,137 shares, valued at $573,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akorn Inc (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 1.76M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,136 shares, and cut its stake in Donnelley Financ.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 31.18 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

