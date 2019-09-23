Transamerica Financial Advisors Raised Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position by $681,230 as Share Price Declined; Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Has Lowered Its Position

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Technologies Inc. (EPAY) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 10,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 188,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.32 million, down from 198,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.15. About 61,956 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 77412.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc bought 6,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 6,201 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $687,000, up from 8 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $114.11. About 1.41 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022307 Company: ELI LILLY AND CO; 13/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $74; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 10-Yes 5-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 2 mg; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Novartis announces JAMA Cardiology publication of data showing Entresto® improves physical and social activity in HFrEF patients versus enalapril; 16/05/2018 – Lilly Data at ASCO lllustrate Patient-Driven Advances in Cancer Care; 19/04/2018 – FDA staff cites safety issues for Lilly, Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug; 14/05/2018 – Eli Lilly to buy cancer drug developer AurKa Pharma; 20/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL PREVIOUSLY REPORTED

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jcic Asset holds 35,111 shares. Sarasin & Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 27,404 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Johnson Fincl Group Incorporated holds 0.06% or 5,659 shares in its portfolio. Csat Advisory LP invested in 0.07% or 1,822 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al accumulated 75,739 shares. Raymond James & owns 450,365 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 8,763 shares. Ajo LP reported 1.50 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has 0.35% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 5,666 shares. The Massachusetts-based Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.12% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 3,000 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.08% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Int Gru, a New York-based fund reported 275,139 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated stated it has 86,311 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $70,348 activity. Smiley Joshua L bought $20,067 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Monday, July 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 468,756 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 64,214 shares. Strs Ohio owns 90,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Com Incorporated invested in 0% or 43,059 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.02% or 422,004 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Limited stated it has 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Bb&T holds 0.01% or 6,915 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 140,306 shares. 364 are held by Fifth Third Fincl Bank. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,308 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 75,478 shares. 119,502 were reported by American Century. Amer reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,000 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc owns 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 5,560 shares.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $417.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 15,241 shares to 155,452 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 61,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Aver (DIA).