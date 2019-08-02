Transamerica Financial Advisors Position in Fiserv (FISV) Has Lowered by $628,642; Holder Lipe & Dalton Lifted Abbvie (ABBV) Holding

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $103.76. About 2.27M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 135.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 20,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 36,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 15,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $65.17. About 4.77M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/03/2018 – INVENTIVA SA IVAA.PA – PARTNERSHIP WITH ABBVIE AND BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM IS ADVANCING ON SCHEDULE; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH FIRST PHASE 3 STUDY; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $22bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93 million and $135.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4,551 shares to 36,927 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $9.34 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. $2.02M worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. $2.05 million worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl Services invested in 0.41% or 16,620 shares. Colony Group Incorporated Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Westwood Gru holds 7,393 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Cap, a California-based fund reported 180,648 shares. Arcadia Investment Corp Mi has 58,633 shares. At Fincl Bank holds 26,088 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc reported 98,953 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The accumulated 355,854 shares. Alta Cap Mgmt Limited Company, a Utah-based fund reported 4,752 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Company reported 268,511 shares stake. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0.16% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 10,261 were accumulated by Jnba Financial. Pitcairn has 24,203 shares. Bell Financial Bank stated it has 52,958 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc holds 0.03% or 2,634 shares in its portfolio. Lvm Management Mi has invested 0.14% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd reported 494,742 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Ltd Liability owns 27,519 shares. Woodstock Corporation stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Veritas Inv Management (Uk) owns 191,666 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists has 38,100 shares. Blackrock invested in 31.60M shares. Principal holds 623,236 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset invested in 25,552 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Redmond Asset Mgmt Lc reported 33,881 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Goelzer Investment Mngmt invested in 10,420 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company invested 2.87% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Tru Of Vermont invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.40 million for 30.16 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

