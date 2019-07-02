Transamerica Financial Advisors Position in Fiserv (FISV) Has Lowered by $628,642 as Stock Price Rose; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Cut Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $689,935 as Share Price Declined

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 12 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.16. About 1.92 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 63.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 16,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,360 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $408,000, down from 25,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.02. About 6.37 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79 million for 27.87 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Energ Opportunities Management Ltd Llc has 5.4% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 53,411 shares. Halsey Associates Incorporated Ct invested in 18,031 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Security National Bank Of So Dak accumulated 15,875 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Charter Trust has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 11,919 shares. Adams Natural Resource Fund reported 430,600 shares. Cypress Lc invested 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Commonwealth Bankshares Of owns 70,347 shares. First Merchants holds 34,461 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields And Limited accumulated 11,400 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Gp reported 75 shares. Cornerstone Capital has invested 1.49% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Enterprise Fincl Services Corporation reported 3,601 shares. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Monetta Svcs Incorporated holds 10,000 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Still Silly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CIGNA Corporation (CI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 80,383 shares to 92,580 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88 million for 28.75 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo holds 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 23,534 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca invested in 1.45 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Commerce, a Japan-based fund reported 21,048 shares. Regent Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 6,340 shares. Eagle Capital Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.82% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Aureus Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 8,800 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 286,403 shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital has invested 0.14% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Eulav Asset Management has 378,000 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 13,442 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Jag Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 4,216 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Penbrook Management Ltd Liability Company holds 1.14% or 12,368 shares in its portfolio. First Bank Of Hutchinson reported 5,127 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity.