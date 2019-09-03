Transamerica Financial Advisors Lowered Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake by $547,875; Share Price Declined; Granahan Investment Management Holding in Costar (CSGP) Has Lifted as Market Valuation Rose

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Costar Corp (CSGP) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 13,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 161,005 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.10 million, up from 147,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Costar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $610.18. About 104,458 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 99.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 8 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 4,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $113.88. About 2.43 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – NEUVAX + HERCEPTIN COMBINATION WAS FOUND TO BE GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – SIGILON IS ALSO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $410 MLN IN DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION MILESTONES; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 14/05/2018 – Lilly to buy cancer drug developer AurKa Pharma; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – ALSO INCURRED EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH ONGOING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS IN QTR; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 16/05/2018 – Lilly Data at ASCO Illustrate Patient-Driven Advances in Cancer Care; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Alimta Rev $499.6M

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.94 million worth of stock or 205,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century owns 363,041 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has 0.65% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 277,010 shares. Private Tru Com Na owns 6,081 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs, a Virginia-based fund reported 155,893 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va reported 26,515 shares. Papp L Roy Associates holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1,963 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1,549 shares. Japan-based Norinchukin Bankshares The has invested 0.34% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 2,899 were accumulated by Camelot Portfolios Limited. Moreover, Spears Abacus Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 4,750 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.66% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 3,730 are held by Hodges Cap Mngmt Inc. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com reported 11,067 shares. Accredited Invsts has invested 0.08% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Cambridge Company holds 0.09% or 11,808 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 19.91 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.18% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 1.71M shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 342 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.03% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 38,126 shares. The New York-based Clearbridge Invs Ltd has invested 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Daruma Capital Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 79,138 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 0.01% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 2,751 shares. Glenmede Company Na owns 1,505 shares for 0% of their portfolio. British Columbia Invest Management Corp accumulated 16,197 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 52,888 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 315,837 shares. Regions Fin reported 190 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1,997 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa holds 0% or 797 shares.

