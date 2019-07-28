Transamerica Financial Advisors Lowered Its Fiserv (FISV) Position by $628,642; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Cut Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Stake by $2.23 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 73.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 29,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $835,000, down from 40,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.19. About 402,718 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 1.54% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 12 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 22.06M shares traded or 461.26% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88 million for 31.57 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc holds 25,552 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. 147,071 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 4.86M shares. Moreover, Lvm Mgmt Limited Mi has 0.14% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bessemer Inc reported 1.77M shares. Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt accumulated 4,724 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Chase Invest Counsel Corp stated it has 45,934 shares. Echo Street Mgmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 182,289 shares. Moreover, Comerica Savings Bank has 0.09% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 124,641 shares. Bartlett And Com Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 1,050 shares. First Mercantile Tru Company has 2,910 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 107,900 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York owns 726 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,998 shares to 39,224 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 3,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 2.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.79 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $139.31M for 23.52 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 8,041 shares. Schroder Mngmt Grp Incorporated reported 828,810 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 0.02% or 4,115 shares. Trexquant Inv LP holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 21,401 shares. 20,598 were accumulated by Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 32,753 shares. Sg Americas Lc has 0.03% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Utah Retirement Systems holds 32,500 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% or 7,190 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora owns 0.01% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 350 shares. 41,039 are held by Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Com. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 3,589 shares in its portfolio. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd has invested 0.15% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.05% or 1.19M shares.