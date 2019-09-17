Transamerica Financial Advisors Increases Position in Fiserv (FISV); Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Holder Arcadia Investment Management Has Cut Its Position as Market Value Rose

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 23.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 13,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 42,831 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.88M, down from 56,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $91.79. About 214,109 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR THE YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Medidata Offers Breakthrough to De-Risk Clinical Trial Submissions; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Medidata to Showcase Rave Omics with Biomarker Discovery in Oncology Research at Industry Expert Theater Presentation; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development and Better Patient Lives; 01/05/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Increases Operational Efficiency of Global Oncology Program with Medidata Clinical Cloud; 23/04/2018 – DJ Medidata Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDSO); 23/05/2018 – Major Cancer Center Further Advances Oncology Research by Integrating Genomic Data Into Medidata’s eClinical Platform; 03/04/2018 – Australia NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre Partners with Medidata to Digitize Cancer Research; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – REMAINING 2018 ADJUSTED SUBSCRIPTION BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $370 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $51 MLN COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 31383.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc bought 3,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 3,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, up from 12 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.45. About 1.40 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49 million for 114.74 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00M and $366.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 67,547 shares to 133,294 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold MDSO shares while 101 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 54.17 million shares or 13.89% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 4,489 shares. 22,888 were accumulated by Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership. Dupont Capital has 48,500 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 14,053 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 42,285 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Lc reported 1,100 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 1,769 shares. Asset Inc owns 279 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc invested in 0.01% or 225,679 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,201 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Co holds 3,750 shares. Mason Street Limited holds 33,186 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com, a Netherlands-based fund reported 6,076 shares. 1.55 million were reported by State Street Corporation.

