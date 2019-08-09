Transamerica Financial Advisors Holding in Fiserv (FISV) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose; Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Position Has Lifted by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 122,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, up from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $138.77. About 7.01 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $105.42. About 2.51M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stock Yards Financial Bank & Tru has invested 1.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Cna Fin has 0.78% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ionic Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 8,864 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc owns 28,832 shares. Pinnacle Advisory holds 0.02% or 2,513 shares. Moreover, Culbertson A N Inc has 0.8% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parkwood Limited Liability Co holds 1.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 60,600 shares. Kj Harrison & has invested 1.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Intrust Bankshares Na has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Orca Investment Mngmt Lc owns 3,792 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt invested in 2,487 shares. Invest Advsr Ltd Llc owns 61,249 shares. Arvest Bancorporation Division has 180,147 shares.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Lion King’ Release Might Be A Good Time To Look At Disney’s Stock – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 134,597 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Com owns 84,274 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 94,312 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Eqis Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.26% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 158,029 shares. Df Dent And has 135,724 shares. Texas-based United Automobile Association has invested 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,533 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 10,471 shares. Tributary Mgmt Limited holds 0.2% or 31,000 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 214,617 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 0.28% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). California-based First Foundation Advsr has invested 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fiserv (FISV) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Fiserv (FISV) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fiserv Stock Rose 15.7% in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.