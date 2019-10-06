Transamerica Financial Advisors Has Upped Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $681,230; Wasatch Advisors Trimmed Position in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) as Stock Value Rose

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 77412.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc bought 6,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 6,201 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $687,000, up from 8 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $108.2. About 2.72 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and Eli Lilly’s Taltz Claim Their Share of the Switching Population; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS EXPECTS COSENTYX TO BE IN LINE WITH FY CONSENSUS; 11/05/2018 – HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS HBMN.S -ELI LILLY ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR HBM-PORTFOLIO COMPANY ARMO BIOSCIENCES FOR USD 1.6 BLN; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23B-$23.5B; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 29/05/2018 – REG-Oral semaglutide shows superior improvement in HbA1c vs empagliflozin in the PIONEER 2 trial; 23/04/2018 – Elanco Animal Health, a Division of Eli Lilly, Named Christopher Jensen as CFO; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 27.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 664,600 shares as the company's stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $289.71 million, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $149. About 515,418 shares traded or 23.59% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $10.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc by 175,243 shares to 996,147 shares, valued at $20.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartfinancial Inc by 35,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.30 million for 13.59 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $24.37 million activity. $24.44 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Friday, September 20.