Transamerica Financial Advisors Has Increased Its Fiserv (FISV) Holding by $342,706; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Declined, Shareholder Regents Of The University Of California Has Decreased by $1.01 Million Its Position

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 31383.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc bought 3,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 3,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, up from 12 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $103.4. About 420,325 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Regents Of The University Of California decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California sold 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 17,735 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, down from 35,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $60.17. About 1.23 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 918,877 shares. Van Eck Associates, a New York-based fund reported 97,520 shares. Cincinnati Indemnity stated it has 6.31% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Birinyi Associates Inc owns 28,297 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. 37,942 are held by Smithfield Trust Company. 2.48M are owned by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated stated it has 74,340 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Stockton holds 0.64% or 21,942 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.75% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Company holds 38,173 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 1.95 million shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Annex Advisory Serv Lc holds 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 3,928 shares. Hbk Invs L P, Texas-based fund reported 6,990 shares. Veritas Mgmt Llp has invested 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Illinois-based Brookstone Capital Management has invested 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.13 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 368,646 shares. Copper Rock Capital Partners Limited Liability holds 1.67% or 247,867 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% or 2,606 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Finance Serv Ma stated it has 25.50 million shares. Whittier holds 0.03% or 9,554 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,925 shares. Virginia-based Redmond Asset Mgmt has invested 1.27% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 368,442 shares. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 2,953 shares. Toscafund Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 23.2% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corporation Mi accumulated 3,600 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Pennsylvania reported 121,358 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 55,969 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 12,983 were reported by Greenleaf Trust.

