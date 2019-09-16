Transamerica Financial Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $681,230 as Share Price Declined; Addenda Capital Has Lowered Amphenol New (APH) Position by $992,160; Valuation Declined

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 10,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 44,943 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.32 million, down from 55,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $94.71. About 2.09M shares traded or 45.99% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 77412.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc bought 6,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 6,201 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $687,000, up from 8 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $110.89. About 2.75 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 10/05/2018 – Lilly to buy Armo Biosciences for $1.6 bln to bolster cancer pipeline; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: FDA Decision on Galcanezumab for Migraine Expected in 3Q; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 11/05/2018 – Zyprexa (Eli Lilly) Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/18-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Cluster-headache Treatment Passes Phase 3 Test — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 08/03/2018 – EFSD, JDRF & LILLY EXTEND PACT FOR TYPE 1 DIABETES RESEARCH; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio stated it has 443,734 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Grimes & owns 4,342 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com owns 68,582 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 325,336 shares. Davenport And Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 27,979 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.21% or 18,636 shares. Charter Tru reported 91,782 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Llc has 0.17% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 31,879 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 133,737 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Hanson & Doremus Mngmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 5,067 shares. Moreover, Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 2,700 shares. Focused Wealth stated it has 1,941 shares. Prudential Public Lc invested 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Sigma Investment Counselors accumulated 0.02% or 1,914 shares. Utah Retirement System owns 163,843 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. Smiley Joshua L bought $20,067 worth of stock or 185 shares.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78 million for 27.22 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Partners Llp invested 0.08% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Hudock Cap Group Inc Lc has invested 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Ativo Mngmt Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 21,299 shares. Webster Bancorp N A holds 0.01% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Inv House Limited holds 0% or 1,015 shares in its portfolio. Washington Cap Management accumulated 0.44% or 4,000 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp holds 33,500 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Co owns 22,600 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 56,063 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,273 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 600 are owned by Oakworth Capital. Blair William & Il holds 815,542 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 50,805 shares. 30,811 were reported by Huntington Natl Bank.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 71,160 shares to 364,581 shares, valued at $31.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 84,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 696,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX).