Transamerica Financial Advisors Cut Position in Fiserv (FISV) by $628,642 as Share Value Rose; Quantitative Investment Management Has Lowered Its Newell Brands (NWL) Position by $691,500

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 46,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 284,500 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, down from 330,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $17.82. About 3.95 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 20/03/2018 – Three Former Newell Directors to Drop Their Proxy Fight; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FORMER NEWELL BRANDS INC DIRECTOR MARTIN FRANKLIN SAYS J2 ACQUISITION LTD COULD BID FOR NEWELL ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Asks Shareholders to Take No Action in Response to Starboard’s Mailing; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Statement on Newell; 16/03/2018 – Carl C. Icahn, Affiliates Report Stake In Newell Brands; 20/04/2018 – Jostens Celebrates Earth Month 2018 by Announcing Expanded Commitment to Sustainable Graduation Experiences; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Updates 13-D Filing for Newell Brands, Now Has 6.96% Stake; 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS REPORTS BOARD CHANGE; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Sale Part of Accelerated Transformation Strategy; 27/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – NEW BOARD’S FINANCE COMMITTEE IS NOW CHAIRED BY COURTNEY MATHER, A PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT ICAHN CAPITAL

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $106.68. About 3.88M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Merck Sharp & Dohme Federal Credit Union Goes Big with Biometrics – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PayActiv Streamlines Earned Wage Access with Fiserv Digital Payments Technology – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv’s new kiosk reads palms for biometric identification – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $622.33 million for 28.68 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private, Wisconsin-based fund reported 177,487 shares. Int Gp owns 183,768 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 48 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 22,893 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cadence Bankshares Na reported 10,195 shares stake. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Andra Ap stated it has 88,400 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 12,368 shares. Janney Mgmt Limited Company holds 2,440 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 3,200 were reported by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc holds 0.01% or 16,111 shares. Bp Plc holds 0.14% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 41,000 shares.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Newell Brands CEO 1-on-1; Southside Trail development (Video) – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newell: Thesis Now Broken – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Newell Brands (NWL) Down 28.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on March 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newell Brands: Misconceptions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 543,600 shares to 962,200 shares, valued at $11.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 14,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $228.31M for 7.96 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.