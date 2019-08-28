Transamerica Financial Advisors Cut Its Fiserv (FISV) Stake by $628,642 as Stock Price Rose; Yelp (YELP) Stock Declined While Prescott General Partners Cut Position by $28.49 Million

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $106.65. About 227,861 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 837,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 5.11 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.15M, down from 5.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.12. About 181,603 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR REPORTED IN ERROR; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $179 MLN TO $188 MILLION; 23/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 22/04/2018 – DJ Yelp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YELP); 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance- FT; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 10/05/2018 – YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C, EST. EPS 18.4C; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 50,927 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 37,363 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambiar Investors Limited Liability Company invested in 152,947 shares. Schaller Grp has 125,000 shares for 3.19% of their portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 0.01% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 455,918 shares. 1.27M were accumulated by Northern Corp. State Street Corp owns 2.50M shares. Creative Planning accumulated 8,468 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 14,491 shares. Moody Bankshares Tru Division reported 161 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has 24 shares. Moreover, Aurora Inv Counsel has 1.18% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 82,100 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 297 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Annex Advisory Svcs has invested 0.21% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited, a Ohio-based fund reported 16,111 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 6,827 shares. Raymond James Na has 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Decatur Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1.63% or 95,479 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc holds 250,000 shares. Motco invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Golub Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 2.72% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Osborne Partners Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 43,300 shares. Hrt Fincl invested in 0.06% or 4,652 shares. Barbara Oil Company holds 0.16% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Capital Investors invested in 0.42% or 10.98 million shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma has 0.94% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $587.82M for 31.00 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.