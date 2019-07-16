Transamerica Financial Advisors Cut Holding in Fiserv (FISV) by $628,642 as Shares Rose; Freshford Capital Management Increased Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake by $4.62 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 12 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $93.91. About 1.91M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 164,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 693,582 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71 million, up from 528,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 1.29 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $521.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 43,350 shares to 235,296 shares, valued at $21.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,822 shares, and cut its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pentwater Ltd Partnership invested in 900,000 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Kentucky-based Hl Fincl Service Lc has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 201,628 are owned by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 1.08M shares. 28.76 million are owned by Dodge Cox. Moore Capital Mngmt Lp owns 1.10M shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 12.52 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). First Mercantile accumulated 20,464 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Walleye Trading Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Picton Mahoney Asset stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Principal Financial has 27,015 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). M&T Commercial Bank Corporation has 13,070 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BIOS, CRAY, ZAYO SHAREHOLDER LEGAL UPDATE: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Shareholder Class Actions Against the Following Companies â€“ BIOS, CRAY, ZAYO – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo -3.3% as investors sort out NAREIT conference meetings – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zayo to Expand Fiber Network in Ohio – Business Wire” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Leading Global Bank Selects Zayo to Upgrade European Network – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) on Behalf of Zayo Stockholders and Encourages Zayo Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for Alliance Data (ADS) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fiserv Enables Digital Delivery of Consumer Bills Via Mobile Wallet – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: FISV – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FlexWage Empowers People with More Ways to Access Their Pay – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VO, ROP, FISV, RHT: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88 million for 28.98 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited has invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Citigroup holds 0.01% or 141,046 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs has invested 0.12% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corp Mi invested in 0.1% or 4,100 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Boys Arnold & reported 19,924 shares. Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Smithfield Trust Communications reported 0.04% stake. Eulav Asset Management stated it has 1.39% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). D E Shaw And Company has 3,398 shares. Cap Guardian Trust Communications invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.05% stake. First Commercial Bank holds 0.04% or 2,995 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 1.36% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.14% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).