Transamerica Financial Advisors Cut Fiserv (FISV) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Union Bankshares Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Has Upped as Stock Price Rose

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 12 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $94.11. About 85,959 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $80.43. About 262,342 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt owns 6,473 shares. First Business Finance Ser Inc holds 101,152 shares. Of Vermont holds 0.02% or 2,124 shares. 101,273 were reported by Palisade Cap Limited Liability Corp Nj. San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca), California-based fund reported 119 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.01% or 436 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 3,322 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 4,151 shares stake. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Co holds 2.13% or 78,454 shares. Moreover, Sei Invests Co has 0.08% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 257,450 shares. Winslow Management Ltd Liability Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2.63 million shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.13% or 75,212 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.82% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Mercer Advisers Inc owns 0.56% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 9,400 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested in 60,221 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.72M for 29.05 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 3,306 shares to 35,042 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,631 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.