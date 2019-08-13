TransAlta (TAC) Reaches $6.35 After 8.00% Down Move; Boyd Gaming (BYD) Sentiment Is 0.94

Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 95 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 101 trimmed and sold positions in Boyd Gaming Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 71.22 million shares, down from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Boyd Gaming Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 69 Increased: 58 New Position: 37.

The stock of TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.35. About 173,715 shares traded or 4.58% up from the average. TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) has risen 9.69% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TAC News: 10/05/2018 – TransAlta Renewables 1Q Rev C$125M; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CFO DONALD TREMBLAY TO LEAVE CO. EFFECTIVE MAY 8; 08/05/2018 – Transalta 1Q EPS C$0.23; 08/05/2018 – Transalta Names Investment Chief Brett Gellner as Interim Financial Chief; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $588 MLN VS $578 MLN; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH TRANSALTA, QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE EBITDA $1,000 MLN TO $1,050 MLN; 20/04/2018 – TransAlta Corporation Announces Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Election of all Directors; 12/03/2018 TRANSALTA CORP TA.TO -REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE US$515.6 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TransAlta Renewables 1Q EPS 26cThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.81B company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $5.84 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TAC worth $144.96 million less.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing firm in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. The firm operates through eight divisions: Canadian Coal, U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.66. About 745,679 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest

Valinor Management L.P. holds 3.82% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation for 2.67 million shares. Highline Capital Management L.P. owns 2.18 million shares or 3.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lomas Capital Management Llc has 3.22% invested in the company for 1.10 million shares. The New York-based Waterfront Capital Partners Llc has invested 3.04% in the stock. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 140,000 shares.

