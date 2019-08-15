Transalta (TAC) Holder Qs Investors Decreased Its Holding by $1.49 Million; Marathon Pete (MPC) Market Value Declined While Fulton Bank Cut Its Stake

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 58.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 10,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 7,066 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $423,000, down from 17,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 5.43 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 23/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum announces new partnerships with Southwest Airlines®, La Quinta Inns & Suites and the Arbor Day Foundation t; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 25/03/2018 – ORR: RBNZ AND ADVISORY PANEL AGAINST TREASURY OFFICIAL ON MPC; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Polish MPC to discuss future potential unconventional tools to support economy – rate-setter; 01/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) CEO Gary Heminger on Andeavor Strategic Combination (Transcript); 20/04/2018 – Bank of England MPC’s range of views maybe no wider than normal – Saunders; 24/05/2018 – YIELD ON BENCHMARK 2026 ISSUE ZAR186= STEADY AT 8.465 PCT AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.46/SHR; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF THAILAND RELEASES MINUTES OF LATEST MPC RATE DECISION

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Transalta Corp (TAC) by 47.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 212,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.11% . The institutional investor held 236,700 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 448,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Transalta Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $6.3 lastly. It is down 9.69% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TAC News: 21/03/2018 – EthosEnergy Awarded Multi-Million CAD Major Maintenance Contract by TransAlta Corporation; 08/05/2018 – Transalta Names Investment Chief Brett Gellner as Interim Financial Chief; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA 1Q REV. C$588M, EST. C$636.0M; 19/04/2018 – TransAlta Declares Dividends; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP – QTRLY FFO SHR $1.10; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA SEES FY COMP EBITDA C$1B TO C$1.05B, EST. C$1B; 12/03/2018 TRANSALTA CORP TA.TO -REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE US$515.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS C$0.23, EST. C$0.06; 08/05/2018 – Transalta 1Q Rev C$588M; 10/05/2018 – TransAlta Renewables 1Q EPS 26c

More notable recent TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TransAlta gets Glass Lewis support for board slate amid proxy threat – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Atlassian, Alphabet, and Sprint Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TransAlta Renewables: 6.9% Yield On The Lowest Leveraged Utility – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Stocks Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows That I’d Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Is TransAlta Corp. (TSX:TA) Stock a Contrarian Buy Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 24, 2018.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) by 217,508 shares to 648,890 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hope Bancorp Inc by 38,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,604 shares to 100,110 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 17,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

