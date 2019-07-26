TransAlta Corporation (TAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE)

TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) and NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) compete against each other in the Diversified Utilities sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta Corporation 6 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 NorthWestern Corporation 69 2.89 N/A 3.64 19.56

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has TransAlta Corporation and NorthWestern Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta Corporation 0.00% -10.9% -2.6% NorthWestern Corporation 0.00% 9.4% 3.2%

Volatility and Risk

TransAlta Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.39 beta. NorthWestern Corporation’s 0.36 beta is the reason why it is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TransAlta Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NorthWestern Corporation are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. TransAlta Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NorthWestern Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TransAlta Corporation and NorthWestern Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 NorthWestern Corporation 3 0 0 1.00

Competitively the consensus target price of NorthWestern Corporation is $62, which is potential -12.88% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.7% of TransAlta Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 98.8% of NorthWestern Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are TransAlta Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of NorthWestern Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransAlta Corporation -1.65% -9.5% 18.38% 23.5% 25.14% 59.47% NorthWestern Corporation 2.5% 2.49% 9.53% 15.66% 33.22% 19.89%

For the past year TransAlta Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than NorthWestern Corporation.

Summary

NorthWestern Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors TransAlta Corporation.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. It generates and markets electricity through various generation facilities. The company has an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,716 megawatts of generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. It operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as has municipal franchises to purchase, transport, and distribute natural gas. It serves approximately 709,600 customers. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.