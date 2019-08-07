TransAlta Corporation (TAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)

TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) and Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) have been rivals in the Diversified Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta Corporation 6 0.00 N/A -1.00 0.00 Just Energy Group Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 1.76 1.97

Table 1 highlights TransAlta Corporation and Just Energy Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TransAlta Corporation and Just Energy Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta Corporation 0.00% -17.6% -4% Just Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given TransAlta Corporation and Just Energy Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Just Energy Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Just Energy Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $5.5, with potential upside of 75.16%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TransAlta Corporation and Just Energy Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.7% and 31.23%. Insiders owned 0.3% of TransAlta Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 34.88% of Just Energy Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransAlta Corporation -2.24% -4.97% -8.11% 13.33% 9.69% 48.54% Just Energy Group Inc. -3.07% -20.78% -5.19% -5.96% -8.68% 5.15%

For the past year TransAlta Corporation has stronger performance than Just Energy Group Inc.

Summary

Just Energy Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors TransAlta Corporation.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. It generates and markets electricity through various generation facilities. The company has an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,716 megawatts of generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.