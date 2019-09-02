TransAlta Corporation (TAC) and Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Comparison side by side

Since TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) and Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) are part of the Diversified Utilities industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta Corporation 6 0.00 N/A -1.00 0.00 Sempra Energy 132 3.22 N/A 3.75 36.11

Table 1 demonstrates TransAlta Corporation and Sempra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta Corporation 0.00% -17.6% -4% Sempra Energy 0.00% 7% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

TransAlta Corporation has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Sempra Energy’s 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TransAlta Corporation. Its rival Sempra Energy’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. TransAlta Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sempra Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for TransAlta Corporation and Sempra Energy.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sempra Energy 0 2 1 2.33

Sempra Energy on the other hand boasts of a $141 average target price and a -0.44% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TransAlta Corporation and Sempra Energy are owned by institutional investors at 61.7% and 99.42% respectively. About 0.3% of TransAlta Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Sempra Energy’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransAlta Corporation -2.24% -4.97% -8.11% 13.33% 9.69% 48.54% Sempra Energy -3.1% -0.9% 7.31% 17.87% 18.3% 25.18%

For the past year TransAlta Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Sempra Energy.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Sempra Energy beats TransAlta Corporation.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. It generates and markets electricity through various generation facilities. The company has an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,716 megawatts of generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, engages in energy business worldwide. The companyÂ’s San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment transmits and distributes electricity and/or natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 1.4 million electric meters and 878,000 natural gas meters. Its Southern California Gas Company segment purchases, transports, sells, distributes, and stores natural gas. As of December 31, 2015, this segment had approximately 5.9 million customer meters. The companyÂ’s Sempra South American Utilities segment provides electricity distribution services through 10,118 miles of distribution lines, 352 miles of transmission lines, and 48 substations located in the region of ValparaÃ­so in central Chile, as well as through 13,763 miles of distribution lines, 194 miles of transmission lines, and 39 substations located in the Cusco region of Peru. Its Sempra Mexico segment owns, develops, and operates natural gas pipelines, ethane systems, and a liquid petroleum gas pipeline and associated storage terminals; electric generation facilities; natural gas distribution systems; and liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminals. The companyÂ’s Sempra Renewables segment is involved in the investment and development of wind and solar power generation facilities. Its Sempra LNG & Midstream segment invests in and develops LNG-related infrastructure in North America; develops and operates natural gas storage facilities in Alabama and Mississippi; and owns a liquefaction project in Louisiana. The company primarily serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Sempra Energy was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.