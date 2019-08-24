TransAlta Corporation (TAC) and NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Comparison side by side

Since TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) and NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) are part of the Diversified Utilities industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta Corporation 6 0.00 N/A -1.00 0.00 NiSource Inc. 28 2.07 N/A -0.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see TransAlta Corporation and NiSource Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) and NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta Corporation 0.00% -17.6% -4% NiSource Inc. 0.00% -2.8% -0.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.21 beta means TransAlta Corporation’s volatility is 21.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. NiSource Inc.’s 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TransAlta Corporation is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival NiSource Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. TransAlta Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NiSource Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for TransAlta Corporation and NiSource Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 NiSource Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, NiSource Inc.’s potential downside is -1.79% and its consensus price target is $28.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TransAlta Corporation and NiSource Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.7% and 96.3% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of TransAlta Corporation shares. Comparatively, NiSource Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransAlta Corporation -2.24% -4.97% -8.11% 13.33% 9.69% 48.54% NiSource Inc. 0.78% 3.85% 8.36% 10.99% 15.44% 17.12%

For the past year TransAlta Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than NiSource Inc.

Summary

NiSource Inc. beats TransAlta Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. It generates and markets electricity through various generation facilities. The company has an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,716 megawatts of generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services. The company serves approximately 3.4 million natural gas customers and 466,000 electricity customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Massachusetts. It also owns and operates three coal-fired electric generating stations with a net capability of 2,540 megawatts (MW), three gas-fired generating units with a net capability of 196 MW, and two hydroelectric generating plants with a net capability of 10 MW, as well as a combined cycle gas turbine plant with a capacity of 535 MW. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.