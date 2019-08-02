TransAlta Corporation (TAC) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Utilities companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of TransAlta Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.84% of all Diversified Utilities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of TransAlta Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.57% of all Diversified Utilities companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has TransAlta Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta Corporation 0.00% -17.60% -4.00% Industry Average 5.74% 8.97% 2.89%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares TransAlta Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta Corporation N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 263.32M 4.59B 44.92

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for TransAlta Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.60 1.67 2.00 2.49

The potential upside of the rivals is 11.28%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TransAlta Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransAlta Corporation -2.24% -4.97% -8.11% 13.33% 9.69% 48.54% Industry Average 1.40% 5.61% 8.06% 15.17% 17.44% 19.89%

For the past year TransAlta Corporation was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

TransAlta Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, TransAlta Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.00 and has 0.85 Quick Ratio. TransAlta Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TransAlta Corporation’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.21 shows that TransAlta Corporation is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, TransAlta Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.60 which is 40.05% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

TransAlta Corporation does not pay a dividend.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. It generates and markets electricity through various generation facilities. The company has an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,716 megawatts of generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.