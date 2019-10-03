Transalta Corp. (TAC) Stock Declined While Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Decreased by $8.17 Million Its Stake; Spark Investment Management Upped Terex New (TEX) Stake

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Transalta Corp. (TAC) by 51.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.11% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, down from 2.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Transalta Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock 0.08% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. It is down 9.69% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TAC News: 08/05/2018 – Transalta’s Tremblay Cites Desire to Be Closer to Family; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH TRANSALTA, QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE EBITDA $1,000 MLN TO $1,050 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA SEES FY COMP EBITDA C$1B TO C$1.05B, EST. C$1B; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP TA.TO -SEES 2018 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FROM $750 MLN TO $800 MLN; 21/03/2018 – EthosEnergy Awarded Multi-Million CAD Major Maintenance Contract by TransAlta Corporation; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP – QTRLY FFO SHR $1.10; 10/05/2018 – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES REAFFIRMS ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Transalta 1Q FFO C$1.10/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Transalta Sees 2018 Funds From Operations C$750 Million-C$800 Million

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 316.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 187,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The hedge fund held 246,700 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.75 million, up from 59,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 1.12 million shares traded or 15.40% up from the average. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 10/04/2018 – TEREX CORP TEX.N – INCREASED SIZE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $450 MLN TO $600 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 39,525 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $39.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 307,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Teck Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TCK).

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evo Pmts Inc by 100,400 shares to 176,300 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Principia Biopharma Inc by 30,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,392 shares, and cut its stake in Milacron Hldgs Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold TEX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 61.07 million shares or 3.43% less from 63.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Com Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Axa reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 26,000 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The stated it has 139,632 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% or 219,430 shares. Matarin Mgmt Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 68,197 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 7,355 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group reported 142,300 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated invested in 0% or 200 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Alyeska Investment Gru LP reported 15,638 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 53,631 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Mellon holds 0.01% or 1.06 million shares. Psagot Invest House Limited holds 12,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zeke Advsrs Lc has invested 0.06% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX).