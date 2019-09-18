Transalta Corp. (TAC) Shareholder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Decreased Stake as Valuation Declined; Payden & Rygel Lifted Consolidated Edison (ED) Stake by $565,500; Market Value Declined

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Transalta Corp. (TAC) by 51.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 1.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.11% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, down from 2.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Transalta Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.45. About 29,634 shares traded. TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) has risen 9.69% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TAC News: 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER REPORTS PACT WITH TRANSALTA; 08/05/2018 – Transalta Sees 2018 Funds From Operations C$750 Million-C$800 Million; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP TA.TO -SEES 2018 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FROM $750 MLN TO $800 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CFO DONALD TREMBLAY TO LEAVE CO. EFFECTIVE MAY 8; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE EBITDA $1,000 MLN TO $1,050 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE C$0.39; 10/05/2018 – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES REAFFIRMS ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Transalta Financial Chief Donald Tremblay to Leave Company; 10/05/2018 – TransAlta Renewables 1Q Net C$66M; 12/03/2018 TRANSALTA CORP TA.TO -REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE US$515.6 MLN

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 184,900 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.21 million, up from 178,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Consolidated Edison for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $91.32. About 237,124 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 0.21% or 2.24 million shares. State Street accumulated 21.59M shares. Fin Counselors Incorporated owns 3,675 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Corp reported 5,047 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The stated it has 312,621 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr holds 0.05% or 56,316 shares in its portfolio. Payden & Rygel reported 1.11% stake. Private Advisor Gp Ltd has 0.13% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 79,972 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 438,967 shares. Klingenstein Fields Llc accumulated 3,920 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Fagan Associate invested in 0.08% or 2,288 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Tru Fund holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 6,822 shares. Leavell Inv owns 3,360 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Korea Investment Corp holds 0.04% or 103,403 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $157,313 activity. $2,263 worth of stock was bought by Moore Elizabeth D on Saturday, August 31. HOGLUND ROBERT N bought 115 shares worth $9,730. $88 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by RESHESKE FRANCES. $522 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by OATES JOSEPH P on Saturday, August 31. de la Bastide Lore bought $348 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Saturday, August 31. On Friday, May 31 the insider Muccilo Robert bought $1,984.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 207,280 shares to 856 shares, valued at $66,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,000 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP).

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 307,679 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $49.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 170,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM).