Transact Technologies (TACT) Stock Price Declined While Zpr Investment Management Raised Position by $335,430; Parsec Financial Management Lowered Its Position in Oracle Com (ORCL) by $370,205

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 6,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,276 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, down from 127,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 16.09 million shares traded or 16.04% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 07/05/2018 – Cointelegraph: World’s Second Largest Software Company Oracle To Offer Blockchain Products; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 1,416 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has declined 24.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 11/04/2018 – ControlScan Payment Security Experts to Speak at ETA TRANSACT Conference; 01/05/2018 – TransAct to Debut Enterprise-Class Restaurant Management Solution, the All-New AccuDate XL2e, at the National Restaurant; 03/05/2018 – TransAct 1Q EPS 9c; 19/04/2018 – The Changing Landscape of Payments Takes Center Stage at TRANSACT; 07/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies and Asia Pioneer Entertainment Sign Distribution Agreement for Asia Gaming Market; 15/05/2018 – TRANSACT: NZX: NZX REPORTS SALE OF FARMERS WEEKLY; 11/04/2018 – SecurityMetrics to Exhibit and Speak at ETA TRANSACT 2018; Demo New Products for PCI Compliance Simplification; 16/04/2018 – Ipsidy to Attend ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas; 16/04/2018 – lpsidy to Attend ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s AGS Transact to make third attempt at IPO, aims to raise up to 10 bln rupees – Mint

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.96 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5,888 shares to 139,188 shares, valued at $12.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 5,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc (Britain) (NYSE:UL).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $88,100 activity.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $50.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 17,847 shares to 5,472 shares, valued at $540,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 12,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,320 shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.