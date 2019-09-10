Transact Technologies (TACT) Share Value Rose While Zpr Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake; As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shares Rose, Makaira Partners Has Decreased Its Position by $3.04 Million

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 14,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 689,535 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.48 million, down from 704,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $196.81. About 416,269 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.60% . The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 4,918 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has risen 6.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 11/04/2018 – SecurityMetrics to Exhibit and Speak at ETA TRANSACT 2018; Demo New Products for PCI Compliance Simplification; 19/04/2018 – TRANSACT: SKSEEKA REPORTS PURCHASE OF NORTHLAND OPERATION; 05/03/2018 – TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.12; 13/04/2018 – FITCH SAYS LATEST U.S. SANCTIONS LIKELY TO HAVE PROFOUND EFFECT ON THE DESIGNATED RUSSIAN COMPANIES, WHICH WOULD BE UNABLE TO TRANSACT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 24/04/2018 – Pinpoint Intelligence Announces Key Industry Expert Hire at ETA’s TRANSACT; 14/05/2018 – ZIMBABWE TELLS BANKS NOT TO TRANSACT IN VIRTUAL CURRENCIES; 08/03/2018 – ShopKeep CEO Michael DeSimone to Issue Closing Keynote at ETA’s 2018 TRANSACT Tech New York City; 16/03/2018 – JULONG CO LTD 300202.SZ SAYS IT WINS BID TO SELL CURRENCY-RELATED EQUIPMENT TO INDIA’S AGS TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 08/05/2018 – TransAct to Demonstrate Full Suite of Advanced Technology and Printer Solutions for the Global Casino, Gaming and Lottery Markets at G2E Asia 2018; 05/03/2018 TransAct 4Q Loss/Shr 6c

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AGCO Corp Rides on Margin Expansion & Strategic Investments – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Zebra Technologies Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zebra Technologies is Now Oversold (ZBRA) – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pilgrims Pride (PPC) and Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,176 are held by Quantbot Technologies Lp. Private Trust Co Na, Ohio-based fund reported 1,907 shares. Btc Cap Mgmt accumulated 1,543 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dearborn Ltd Co reported 1,450 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0.03% or 31,422 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 430 shares. 69,958 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Group. Mirae Asset Invs holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 55,483 shares. Bb&T invested in 17,834 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt stated it has 8,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Lmr Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.23% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 3.25M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 1.12M shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corp invested in 17,178 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated owns 0.09% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 1,216 shares.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.31 million for 15.82 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $120,000 activity.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $50.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 11,144 shares to 4,046 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 14,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,130 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).