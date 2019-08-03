Transact Technologies (TACT) Share Price Rose While Zpr Investment Management Upped by $335,430 Its Stake; Corecommodity Management Has Lowered Its Position in Tyson Foods (TSN) by $1.14 Million

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 16,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 38,705 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 55,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 2.95M shares traded or 4.70% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 28/03/2018 – Express UK: Anthony Joshua: Coach claims Tyson Fury is HARDER fight than Deontay Wilder; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS BUYS AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS ASSETS; 22/03/2018 – Austin 360: Exclusive: View the menu at Loro, the Japanese smokehouse from Uchi’s Tyson Cole and Aaron Franklin, opening April; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – Texas Monthly: Exclusive Look at Loro, Aaron Franklin and Tyson Cole’s New Eatery; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.27, EST. $1.30; 19/04/2018 – Yext Announces Neil deGrasse Tyson to Keynote ONWARD18

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.60% . The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.78M market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.71. About 24,119 shares traded or 10.48% up from the average. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has risen 6.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 16/04/2018 – Jaffe’s Targan to Present on Legal Aspects of Electronic Payments at TRANSACT 18; 07/05/2018 – Asia Pioneer Entertainment Will Also Become a Certified Regional Repair Center for All of TransAct’s Printer Products; 01/05/2018 – TransAct to Debut Enterprise-Class Restaurant Management Solution, the All-New AccuDate XL2e, at the National Restaurant; 30/04/2018 – TransAct Technologies Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 11/04/2018 – ControlScan Payment Security Experts to Speak at ETA TRANSACT Conference; 24/04/2018 – Pinpoint Intelligence Announces Key Industry Expert Hire at ETA’s TRANSACT; 11/04/2018 – iPayment, Inc. Named a Finalist for ISO of the Year Award at TRANSACT 2018; 08/03/2018 – ShopKeep CEO Michael DeSimone to Issue Closing Keynote at ETA’s 2018 TRANSACT Tech New York City; 05/03/2018 TransAct 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 07/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies and Asia Pioneer Entertainment Sign Distribution Agreement for Asia Gaming Market

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on August, 5 before the open. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. TSN’s profit will be $536.28 million for 13.56 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 36,568 shares to 54,304 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unit Corp (NYSE:UNT) by 31,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $208,100 activity.

