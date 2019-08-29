Transact Technologies (TACT) Market Value Rose While Zpr Investment Management Has Raised Position by $335,430; Archon Capital Management Stake in Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Has Raised by $2.51 Million as Stock Value Rose

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.60% . The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.93. About 8,627 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has risen 6.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 05/03/2018 TransAct 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-Promoter of India’s AGS Transact Technologies to raise $100 mln in debt – Mint; 08/03/2018 – ShopKeep CEO Michael DeSimone to Issue Closing Keynote at ETA’s 2018 TRANSACT Tech New York City; 16/04/2018 – Jaffe’s Targan to Present on Legal Aspects of Electronic Payments at TRANSACT 18; 08/05/2018 – TransAct to Demonstrate Full Suite of Advanced Technology and Printer Solutions for the Global Casino, Gaming and Lottery; 11/04/2018 – ControlScan Payment Security Experts to Speak at ETA TRANSACT Conference; 01/05/2018 – TransAct to Debut Enterprise-Class Restaurant Management Solution, the All-New AccuDate XL2e, at the National Restaurant; 19/04/2018 – The Changing Landscape of Payments Takes Center Stage at TRANSACT; 07/03/2018 – TRANSACT Tech New York City to Feature the Latest Payments Authentication Innovation; 14/05/2018 – ZIMBABWE TELLS BANKS NOT TO TRANSACT IN VIRTUAL CURRENCIES

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 148,604 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Co Hasn’t Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for Yr Ended Dec. 31; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 11/05/2018 – Synchronoss Previously Said It Wouldn’t Meet May 10 Deadline for Regaining Nasdaq Compliance; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $208,100 activity.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $50.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 11,144 shares to 4,046 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 8,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,598 shares, and cut its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SMMF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 2.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold TACT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 13.96% less from 3.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 10,970 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Teton Advisors has invested 0.1% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). 20,710 are held by Connors Investor. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 4,499 shares. Zpr Inv Management invested 1.64% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Jpmorgan Chase And has 30,348 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Management invested in 2,300 shares or 0% of the stock. M&T Natl Bank reported 24,000 shares. Northern owns 32,441 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 423,000 were accumulated by Renaissance Technologies Lc. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc holds 36,401 shares.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vericel Corp by 272,259 shares to 694,459 shares, valued at $12.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) by 90,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,729 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).