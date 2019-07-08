Transact Technologies (TACT) Holding Held by Zpr Investment Management; Waterfront Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake in Hcp (HCP) by $11.58 Million

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 1,305 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has declined 24.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 08/05/2018 – TransAct to Demonstrate Full Suite of Advanced Technology and Printer Solutions for the Global Casino, Gaming and Lottery; 06/04/2018 – Digital Transact: Is Amazon Mulling a P2P Payment Service for Its Alexa Voice Commerce Service?; 11/04/2018 – iPayment, Inc. Named a Finalist for ISO of the Year Award at TRANSACT 2018; 22/05/2018 – Freedom Leaf, Inc., Takes 25% Equity Interest in Cicero Transact Group, LLC – A Business Platform Launching in July; 19/04/2018 – The Changing Landscape of Payments Takes Center Stage at TRANSACT; 07/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies and Asia Pioneer Entertainment Sign Distribution Agreement for Asia Gaming Market; 16/03/2018 – JULONG CO LTD 300202.SZ SAYS IT WINS BID TO SELL CURRENCY-RELATED EQUIPMENT TO INDIA’S AGS TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 05/03/2018 TransAct 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies to Demonstrate Full Line-up of AccuDate Restaurant Food Safety and Operations Management Solutions at NRA; 07/05/2018 – Asia Pioneer Entertainment Will Also Become a Certified Regional Repair Center for All of TransAct’s Printer Products

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 51.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 373,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, down from 723,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $32.91. About 585,175 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.77 TO $1.83, EST. $1.79; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 2.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold TACT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 13.96% less from 3.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0% stake. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 240 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corp accumulated 24,000 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Financial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 1,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teton Advsr reported 0.1% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Wells Fargo Communication Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc accumulated 36,401 shares or 0% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 4,499 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 316,606 shares. Zpr Mgmt reported 1.64% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Gabelli Funds Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 118,100 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 26,270 shares.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $50.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 3,723 shares to 27,602 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 11,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,046 shares, and cut its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $88,100 activity.

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HCP’s profit will be $205.53 million for 19.13 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.