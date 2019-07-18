Transact Technologies (TACT) Holding Boosted by Zpr Investment Management; Navellier & Associates Has Raised Abiomed (ABMD) Position

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 3,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, up from 23,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $260.06. About 369,400 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 30.88% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES FY REV. $740.0M TO $770.0M, EST. $747.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ ABIOMED Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABMD); 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Fincl Officer Todd A. Trapp; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED TO NAME NEW CFO TODD A. TRAPP; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP(R) With SmartAssist(TM) and Optical Sensor; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 25 TO 30 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Opsens Technology Receives FDA Approval in Abiomed’s Impella Cardiac Pump; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 29,613 shares traded or 39.62% up from the average. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has declined 24.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 08/03/2018 – ShopKeep CEO Michael DeSimone to Issue Closing Keynote at ETA’s 2018 TRANSACT Tech New York City; 16/04/2018 – Jaffe’s Targan to Present on Legal Aspects of Electronic Payments at TRANSACT 18; 03/05/2018 – TransAct 1Q EPS 9c; 08/03/2018 – ShopKeep CEO Michael DeSimone to Issue Closing Keynote at ETA’s 2018 TRANSACT Tech New York City; 16/04/2018 – lpsidy to Attend ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas; 10/04/2018 – Ingenico Group to Debut Axium Solution and Discuss the Future of Commerce at ETA TRANSACT 2018; 09/04/2018 – Nielsen Tool to Help Buyers and Sellers Transact Using Custom Audience Data; 11/04/2018 – iPayment, Inc. Named a Finalist for ISO of the Year Award at TRANSACT 2018; 05/03/2018 TransAct 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 07/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies and Asia Pioneer Entertainment Sign Distribution Agreement for Asia Gaming Market

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 12,130 shares to 843 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intricon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) by 32,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,592 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp has invested 0% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Csat Advisory LP reported 62 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Merian (Uk) Ltd has 1.34% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc accumulated 0% or 130 shares. Dorsey Wright Associates holds 0.49% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) or 7,141 shares. Geode Capital has 629,245 shares. De Burlo Group holds 0.43% or 7,450 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac owns 7,216 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 431,130 shares. 5 are owned by Pittenger And Anderson Inc. 16,151 are held by Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership. Moreover, Laurion Mngmt LP has 0.02% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Rhenman Ptnrs Asset Mngmt has invested 3.09% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Pictet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 20,940 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $26.14 million activity. Weber David M sold $8.44M worth of stock or 24,000 shares.

More notable recent Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Abiomed (ABMD) – Nasdaq” on January 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abiomed: Keeps The Heart And Your Portfolio Pumping – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Abiomed (ABMD) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Abiomed (ABMD) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 2.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold TACT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 13.96% less from 3.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 26,270 shares. Zpr Investment Management invested 1.64% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 240 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 316,606 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Teton Advsr reported 116,100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm accumulated 30,348 shares. Bridgeway Cap accumulated 125,200 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa stated it has 396 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt owns 2,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement reported 32,752 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn reported 8,462 shares. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) holds 0% or 3 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $88,100 activity.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $50.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 22,901 shares to 37,869 shares, valued at $682,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 14,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,130 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).

More notable recent TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Kohlâ€™s & Amazon: A Deal With the Devil? – 24/7 Wall St.” on April 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Emanuel Hilario and Haydee Olinger Elected to Transact Technologies’ Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CarGurus: Another Busted IPO – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Profound Medical Sells First TULSA-PRO® System in Japan – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.