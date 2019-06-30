Transact Technologies (TACT) Holder Zpr Investment Management Upped Its Position by $335,430 as Shares Declined; Agf Investments Position in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Has Upped by $9.78 Million

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 42.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 184,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 620,600 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.47 million, up from 436,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 9.34 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.97M market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 8,806 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has declined 24.09% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 13/04/2018 – FITCH SAYS LATEST U.S. SANCTIONS LIKELY TO HAVE PROFOUND EFFECT ON THE DESIGNATED RUSSIAN COMPANIES, WHICH WOULD BE UNABLE TO TRANSACT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 08/05/2018 – TransAct to Demonstrate Full Suite of Advanced Technology and Printer Solutions for the Global Casino, Gaming and Lottery Markets at G2E Asia 2018; 24/04/2018 – Pinpoint Intelligence Announces Key Industry Expert Hire at ETA’s TRANSACT; 07/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies and Asia Pioneer Entertainment Sign Distribution Agreement for Asia Gaming Market; 03/05/2018 – TransAct 1Q EPS 9c; 09/04/2018 – Nielsen Tool to Help Buyers and Sellers Transact Using Custom Audience Data; 19/04/2018 – The Changing Landscape of Payments Takes Center Stage at TRANSACT; 18/04/2018 – Sionic Mobile and FreedomPay Announce Strategic Alliance from TRANSACT; 15/05/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS WATSON – CBIRC APPROVED WILLIS INSURANCE BROKERS TO BE FIRST FULLY LICENSED FOREIGN BROKER TO TRANSACT ALL INSURANCE BUSINESS IN CHINA; 10/04/2018 – Ingenico Group to Debut Axium Solution and Discuss the Future of Commerce at ETA TRANSACT 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 1,057 shares. Smithfield Tru Com reported 8,754 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 1.80 million shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc owns 26,653 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.21% or 1.49 million shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Company holds 44,740 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 107,877 shares. 123,863 are held by Beach Inv Counsel Incorporated Pa. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 7,445 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold And reported 69,958 shares. Pinnacle has invested 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Boston Private Wealth Llc holds 0.27% or 127,121 shares in its portfolio. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lesa Sroufe, a Washington-based fund reported 12,135 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt has 25,823 shares.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 22,615 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $126.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Spain Etf (EWP) by 11,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,080 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best ETFs For 2019: The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Can Recover – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “CVS Stock Slips on Report Judge Will Rule Against Aetna Merger – Barron’s” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Crazy Stuff That Happens To A Stock Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “9 Major Retailers That Are Selling CBD Products – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $20.54 million activity. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. MERLO LARRY J also sold $11.49M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 2.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold TACT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 13.96% less from 3.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bancorporation Of America De has 0% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Connors Investor Services Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) for 20,710 shares. North Star Investment reported 0.13% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Federated Investors Pa reported 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Punch & Assoc Invest Mgmt accumulated 363,700 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 316,606 shares. Zpr Management holds 1.64% or 90,865 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) for 3 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 63,477 shares stake. Hillsdale Invest Management has 2,300 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 10,970 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 32,441 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 38,158 shares. New York-based M&T Bank & Trust Corp has invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT).

More notable recent TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TransAct Technologies Inc.: Does The 5% Dividend Make This Company A Good Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2016, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Bags Four in a Row on Tariff Delay Hopes – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Activision Is Still Attractive As A Long Term Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google is Now Officially Alphabet, Tickers and Board In Tact – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 05, 2015.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $88,100 activity.